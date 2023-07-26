Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .199.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 83 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (25.3%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has an RBI in 37 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this season (44 of 83), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|47
|.230
|AVG
|.175
|.377
|OBP
|.290
|.516
|SLG
|.458
|14
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|14
|25
|RBI
|42
|40/28
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
