On Wednesday, Max Muncy (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .199.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 142nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 83 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (25.3%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has an RBI in 37 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53.0% of his games this season (44 of 83), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 47 .230 AVG .175 .377 OBP .290 .516 SLG .458 14 XBH 19 11 HR 14 25 RBI 42 40/28 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings