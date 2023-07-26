The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (25.8%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (38.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .267 AVG .230 .359 OBP .326 .422 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 22 RBI 21 55/16 K/BB 60/21 9 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings