James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (25.8%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (38.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.267
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.326
|.422
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|21
|55/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|9
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.