The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .825 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.586) and total hits (132) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with four homers in his last outings.

In 78 of 100 games this year (78.0%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 100), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.0% of his games this season, Freeman has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (63 of 100), with two or more runs 22 times (22.0%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .317 AVG .343 .386 OBP .435 .540 SLG .629 24 XBH 34 9 HR 12 29 RBI 42 39/21 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings