Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .825 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.586) and total hits (132) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with four homers in his last outings.
- In 78 of 100 games this year (78.0%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 100), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, Freeman has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (63 of 100), with two or more runs 22 times (22.0%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.317
|AVG
|.343
|.386
|OBP
|.435
|.540
|SLG
|.629
|24
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|42
|39/21
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
