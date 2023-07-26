The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) host the Toronto Blue Jays (56-46) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Freddie Freeman has an average of .331 (second in league) for the Dodgers, and Bo Bichette is sixth at .310 for the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (7-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (5-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed two hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, a 2.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.082 in 15 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.

Gonsolin has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.

Kikuchi enters the game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kikuchi is trying to collect his 14th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.