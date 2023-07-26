Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) for his 16th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3 at Mets Jul. 15 5.0 2 1 1 3 1 vs. Angels Jul. 7 6.2 7 4 4 5 1 at Royals Jul. 2 3.2 6 4 4 3 3 vs. Astros Jun. 25 5.0 5 4 4 3 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 132 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .331/.412/.586 slash line on the season.

Freeman has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 61 walks and 68 RBI (105 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .276/.377/.562 slash line so far this year.

Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 37 walks and 65 RBI (104 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .270/.342/.457 so far this season.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 133 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.342/.487 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 25 4-for-6 1 1 2 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

