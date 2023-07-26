On Wednesday, July 26 at 4:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (56-46) in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium.

The Blue Jays are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-140). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 3.92 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 36-25 (winning 59% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Blue Jays had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -751 - 1st

