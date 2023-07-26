Tony Gonsolin and Yusei Kikuchi are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays face off on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .248 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (569 total).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gonsolin (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.

Gonsolin is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gonsolin will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Rangers W 11-5 Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers W 16-3 Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.