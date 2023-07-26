The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Toronto Blue Jays game on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Danny Jansen.

The Dodgers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (+115). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 83 total times this season. They've gone 49-34 in those games.

Los Angeles has gone 36-25 (winning 59% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-37-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-17 28-25 14-18 43-24 45-27 12-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.