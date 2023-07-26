Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) and Toronto Blue Jays (56-46) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (7-3).

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 49 (59%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 61 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 36-25 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 569 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule