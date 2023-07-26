The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .212 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Taylor is batting .235 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 39 .213 AVG .212 .273 OBP .288 .438 SLG .460 9 XBH 12 4 HR 8 14 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings