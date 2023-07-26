Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .212 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- Taylor is batting .235 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (33 of 66), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|39
|.213
|AVG
|.212
|.273
|OBP
|.288
|.438
|SLG
|.460
|9
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
