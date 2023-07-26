The Los Angeles Chargers have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the . Defensively, it ranked 20th, surrendering 346.1 yards per contest.

At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. Away, they were 5-4.

When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

