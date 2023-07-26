Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .113 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- In 12 of 36 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.
- Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (8.3%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.128
|AVG
|.102
|.241
|OBP
|.156
|.128
|SLG
|.136
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and 22nd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
