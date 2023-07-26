Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .113 with two doubles and 10 walks.

In 12 of 36 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.

Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this year (8.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .128 AVG .102 .241 OBP .156 .128 SLG .136 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings