Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .113 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • In 12 of 36 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (8.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.128 AVG .102
.241 OBP .156
.128 SLG .136
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and 22nd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.