On Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .150 with a double and two walks.
  • Hernandez has a hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
.000 AVG .188
.200 OBP .263
.000 SLG .250
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
0/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.
