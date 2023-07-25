Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .150 with a double and two walks.
- Hernandez has a hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|.000
|AVG
|.188
|.200
|OBP
|.263
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.
