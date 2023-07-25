On Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .150 with a double and two walks.

Hernandez has a hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 .000 AVG .188 .200 OBP .263 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 0/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings