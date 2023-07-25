Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .284.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.3% of his games this season (43 of 75), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.300
|AVG
|.269
|.394
|OBP
|.391
|.554
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|26/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
