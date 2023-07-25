The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .284.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 45.3% of his games this year, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.3% of his games this season (43 of 75), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .300 AVG .269 .394 OBP .391 .554 SLG .421 13 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 26/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings