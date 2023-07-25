Right now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six Rams games last season went over the point total.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last season the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

When the underdog, Los Angeles had just two wins (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 620 yards (36.5 per game).

Ernest Jones had one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended last year.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.