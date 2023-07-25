As of December 31 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine Raiders games last season went over the point total.

Las Vegas owned the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only twice.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped lead the charge with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.