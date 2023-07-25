Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Betts is batting .190 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 74.0% of his games this season (71 of 96), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 96), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.401
|OBP
|.361
|.651
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|36
|37/26
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Bassitt (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.
