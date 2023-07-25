Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Betts is batting .190 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 74.0% of his games this season (71 of 96), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 96), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .308 AVG .250 .401 OBP .361 .651 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 31 RBI 36 37/26 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings