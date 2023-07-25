Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Betts is batting .190 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 74.0% of his games this season (71 of 96), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 96), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 56 games this year (58.3%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 52
.308 AVG .250
.401 OBP .361
.651 SLG .495
28 XBH 26
15 HR 12
31 RBI 36
37/26 K/BB 35/35
3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Bassitt (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.
