On Tuesday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .216 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 51.4% of his games this year (37 of 72), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 72 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.

He has scored in 21 games this season (29.2%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .224 AVG .208 .294 OBP .260 .290 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings