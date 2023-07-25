Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .216 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this year (37 of 72), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 72 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (29.2%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.224
|AVG
|.208
|.294
|OBP
|.260
|.290
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Bassitt (10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.
