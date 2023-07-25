Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .201 with eight doubles, 25 home runs and 53 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with four homers.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 41 of 82 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (25.6%), homering in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), with more than one RBI 15 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (53.7%), including 12 multi-run games (14.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 47 .236 AVG .175 .383 OBP .290 .528 SLG .458 14 XBH 19 11 HR 14 23 RBI 42 38/27 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings