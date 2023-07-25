Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .201 with eight doubles, 25 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with four homers.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 41 of 82 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (25.6%), homering in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), with more than one RBI 15 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (53.7%), including 12 multi-run games (14.6%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.175
|.383
|OBP
|.290
|.528
|SLG
|.458
|14
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|42
|38/27
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (10-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
