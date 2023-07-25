On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

In 43.4% of his 76 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (39.5%), including nine multi-run games (11.8%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .240 AVG .260 .333 OBP .362 .500 SLG .450 13 XBH 11 6 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 1

