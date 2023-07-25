Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 43.4% of his 76 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (39.5%), including nine multi-run games (11.8%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.260
|.333
|OBP
|.362
|.500
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
