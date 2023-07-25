James Outman and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.

In 52.2% of his games this season (48 of 92), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (23 of 92), with two or more RBI nine times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (35 of 92), with two or more runs 14 times (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .250 AVG .230 .338 OBP .326 .402 SLG .430 10 XBH 16 4 HR 8 21 RBI 21 55/14 K/BB 60/21 8 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings