James Outman and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.
  • In 52.2% of his games this season (48 of 92), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (23 of 92), with two or more RBI nine times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (35 of 92), with two or more runs 14 times (15.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 49
.250 AVG .230
.338 OBP .326
.402 SLG .430
10 XBH 16
4 HR 8
21 RBI 21
55/14 K/BB 60/21
8 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
