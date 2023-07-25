James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
James Outman and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.
- In 52.2% of his games this season (48 of 92), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (23 of 92), with two or more RBI nine times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (35 of 92), with two or more runs 14 times (15.2%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.250
|AVG
|.230
|.338
|OBP
|.326
|.402
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|21
|55/14
|K/BB
|60/21
|8
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
