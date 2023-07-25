Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .795 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 131 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- Freeman has had a hit in 77 of 99 games this year (77.8%), including multiple hits 40 times (40.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has an RBI in 41 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 62.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.319
|AVG
|.343
|.386
|OBP
|.435
|.530
|SLG
|.629
|23
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|42
|37/20
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (10-5) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3).
