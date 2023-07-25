Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .795 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 131 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

Freeman has had a hit in 77 of 99 games this year (77.8%), including multiple hits 40 times (40.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has an RBI in 41 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 62.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .319 AVG .343 .386 OBP .435 .530 SLG .629 23 XBH 34 8 HR 12 28 RBI 42 37/20 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings