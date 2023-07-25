A pair of MLB's top hitters square off when the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) and Toronto Blue Jays (56-45) play at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman has a .332 batting average (second in league) for the Dodgers, while Bo Bichette ranks seventh at .305.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (7-6) for the Dodgers and Chris Bassitt (10-5) for the Blue Jays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (7-6, 5.02 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (10-5, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (7-6) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up eight earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 5.02, a 4.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Bassitt is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Bassitt is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.