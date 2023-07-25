Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (7-6) for his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 131 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .332/.412/.582 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.379/.566 on the season.

Betts has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 103 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .270/.339/.458 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 24 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 54 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .305/.338/.475 slash line so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

