Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) will take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (56-45) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Blue Jays have +115 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (7-6, 5.02 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (10-5, 3.92 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 37-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Dodgers have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Jays have won three of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Blue Jays had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) David Peralta 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

