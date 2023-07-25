Julio Urias will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 164 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (561 total).

The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.263).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Urias is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Urias will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers W 11-5 Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers W 16-3 Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías Ken Waldichuk

