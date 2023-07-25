Freddie Freeman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, who meet on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Blue Jays (+125). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 48-34 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 27-21 (56.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 60% chance to win.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-37-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers are 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-17 28-25 14-18 42-24 44-27 12-15

