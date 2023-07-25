Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (56-45) at 10:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (7-6, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won 37 of its 64 games, or 57.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 561 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|W 11-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|W 16-3
|Bobby Miller vs Dane Dunning
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|L 8-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Martín Pérez
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
|July 30
|Reds
|-
|Michael Grove vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 1
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Urías vs Ken Waldichuk
