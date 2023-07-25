Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (56-45) at 10:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (7-6, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 37 of its 64 games, or 57.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 561 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule