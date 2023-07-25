After batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .279.

In 49 of 81 games this year (60.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

He has homered in seven games this year (8.6%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.9% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .286 AVG .275 .333 OBP .305 .495 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 6 HR 1 21 RBI 16 17/7 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings