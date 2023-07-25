David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .279.
- In 49 of 81 games this year (60.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (8.6%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 81 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.286
|AVG
|.275
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.495
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|16
|17/7
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (10-5) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.192 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
