The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .211 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 49.2% of his games this year (32 of 65), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 39
.208 AVG .212
.271 OBP .288
.442 SLG .460
9 XBH 12
4 HR 8
12 RBI 19
25/6 K/BB 43/11
4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 27th in WHIP (1.192), and 35th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
