The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .211 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

In 49.2% of his games this year (32 of 65), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 39 .208 AVG .212 .271 OBP .288 .442 SLG .460 9 XBH 12 4 HR 8 12 RBI 19 25/6 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings