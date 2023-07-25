Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2800 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.
- Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.
- Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.
- The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.
Chargers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
