Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yonny Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate
- Hernandez has a double and a walk while hitting .167.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|9
|.000
|AVG
|.188
|.000
|OBP
|.263
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
