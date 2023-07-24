On Monday, Yonny Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

  • Hernandez has a double and a walk while hitting .167.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 9
.000 AVG .188
.000 OBP .263
.000 SLG .250
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
0/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
