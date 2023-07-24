On Monday, Yonny Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

Hernandez has a double and a walk while hitting .167.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 9 .000 AVG .188 .000 OBP .263 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings