Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Will Smith -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .435.
- In 67.6% of his 74 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.269
|.407
|OBP
|.391
|.576
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|24/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
