Will Smith -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .435.
  • In 67.6% of his 74 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 45.9% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 43 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 40
.312 AVG .269
.407 OBP .391
.576 SLG .421
13 XBH 15
10 HR 3
30 RBI 22
24/19 K/BB 20/28
0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
