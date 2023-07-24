Will Smith -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Smith enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .435.

In 67.6% of his 74 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .312 AVG .269 .407 OBP .391 .576 SLG .421 13 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 24/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

