The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 70 of 95 games this season (73.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (23 of 95), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.1% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .311 AVG .250 .403 OBP .361 .659 SLG .495 27 XBH 26 15 HR 12 31 RBI 36 36/25 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings