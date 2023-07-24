Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 70 of 95 games this season (73.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (23 of 95), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.403
|OBP
|.361
|.659
|SLG
|.495
|27
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|36
|36/25
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
