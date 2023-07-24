Miguel Rojas -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .218 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 52.1% of his games this season (37 of 71), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 71 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.

He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .229 AVG .208 .299 OBP .260 .295 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings