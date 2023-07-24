Miguel Rojas -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .218 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
  • In 52.1% of his games this season (37 of 71), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not homered in his 71 games this year.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
  • He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 37
.229 AVG .208
.299 OBP .260
.295 SLG .242
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
