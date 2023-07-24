Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .218 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 52.1% of his games this season (37 of 71), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 71 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
- He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.229
|AVG
|.208
|.299
|OBP
|.260
|.295
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
