The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .196 with eight doubles, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Muncy is batting .261 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 49.4% of his games this year (40 of 81), with at least two hits 13 times (16.0%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (24.7%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has had an RBI in 35 games this season (43.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 47 .227 AVG .175 .376 OBP .290 .504 SLG .458 13 XBH 19 10 HR 14 21 RBI 42 36/26 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

