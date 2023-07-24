Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 42.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 of 75 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 39
.231 AVG .260
.330 OBP .362
.462 SLG .450
11 XBH 11
5 HR 4
14 RBI 11
23/13 K/BB 22/15
1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
