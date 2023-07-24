Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 42.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 75 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .231 AVG .260 .330 OBP .362 .462 SLG .450 11 XBH 11 5 HR 4 14 RBI 11 23/13 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings