Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 42.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 75 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.260
|.330
|OBP
|.362
|.462
|SLG
|.450
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/13
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.