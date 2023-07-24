James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
James Outman and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.256
|AVG
|.230
|.336
|OBP
|.326
|.411
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|21
|53/12
|K/BB
|60/21
|8
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
