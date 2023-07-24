James Outman and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on July 24 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .256 AVG .230 .336 OBP .326 .411 SLG .430 10 XBH 16 4 HR 8 21 RBI 21 53/12 K/BB 60/21 8 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings