Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.563 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 130 hits and an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .587. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 77.6% of his 98 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (18.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has an RBI in 41 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 63.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.322
|AVG
|.343
|.390
|OBP
|.435
|.539
|SLG
|.629
|23
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|42
|36/20
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.