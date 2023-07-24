The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.563 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 130 hits and an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .587. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 77.6% of his 98 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (18.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has an RBI in 41 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 63.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .322 AVG .343 .390 OBP .435 .539 SLG .629 23 XBH 34 8 HR 12 28 RBI 42 36/20 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

