Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rides a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (55-45) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable starters are Michael Grove (2-2) for the Dodgers and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.40 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.40 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .299 in 12 games this season.

None of Grove's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Grove will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.

Berrios is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Berrios will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.