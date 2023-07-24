Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays on July 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Grove Stats
- The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- In nine starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has recorded 130 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .333/.415/.587 slash line on the season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.380/.569 on the season.
- Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 102 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.341/.463 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .306/.337/.476 so far this season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
