Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Grove Stats

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 18 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Angels Jul. 8 6.0 6 4 4 6 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 4.0 5 1 1 3 2 at Rockies Jun. 28 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 23 2.0 0 0 0 1 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 130 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .333/.415/.587 slash line on the season.

Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.380/.569 on the season.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 102 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.341/.463 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 53 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.337/.476 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

