On Monday, July 24 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (55-45) in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.40 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.39 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 42-31 (57.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Blue Jays had a record of 2-2.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.