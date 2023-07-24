The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Monday at 10:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 162 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .456 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are 17th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (558 total runs).

The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Grove is yet to record a quality start this season.

Grove will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 innings per outing.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers W 11-5 Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers W 16-3 Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft

