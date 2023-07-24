The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. For six consecutive games, Los Angeles and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks in that span being 9.5 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 81 total times this season. They've gone 48-33 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of its games).

The Dodgers have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 98 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-36-5).

The Dodgers have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 28-25 14-18 42-23 44-26 12-15

