Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) and the Toronto Blue Jays (55-45) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on July 24.
The probable starters are Michael Grove (2-2) for the Dodgers and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays
|Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 42-31, a 57.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 558.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|W 10-3
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|W 11-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|W 16-3
|Bobby Miller vs Dane Dunning
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|L 8-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Martín Pérez
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
|July 30
|Reds
|-
|Michael Grove vs Graham Ashcraft
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.