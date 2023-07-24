Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41) and the Toronto Blue Jays (55-45) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on July 24.

The probable starters are Michael Grove (2-2) for the Dodgers and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 42-31, a 57.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 558.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule