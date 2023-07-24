David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.
- He has homered in seven games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.297
|AVG
|.275
|.339
|OBP
|.305
|.515
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|16
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 127 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Berrios (8-7) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.165), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
