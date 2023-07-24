After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rangers.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Peralta enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.

He has homered in seven games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .297 AVG .275 .339 OBP .305 .515 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 6 HR 1 21 RBI 16 17/6 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings