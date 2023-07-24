On Monday, Chris Taylor (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .210.

In 31 of 64 games this season (48.4%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.4%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (17.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 39 .205 AVG .212 .263 OBP .288 .452 SLG .460 9 XBH 12 4 HR 8 12 RBI 19 25/5 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

