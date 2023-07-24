Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Chris Taylor (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .210.
- In 31 of 64 games this season (48.4%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.4%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (17.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|39
|.205
|AVG
|.212
|.263
|OBP
|.288
|.452
|SLG
|.460
|9
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|19
|25/5
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (127 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.39 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
