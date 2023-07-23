The Los Angeles Dodgers and Yonny Hernandez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Globe Life Field

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

Hernandez has a double and a walk while batting .176.

In three of 10 games this year, Hernandez got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 .000 AVG .200 .000 OBP .278 .000 SLG .267 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

