Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Yonny Hernandez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate
- Hernandez has a double and a walk while batting .176.
- In three of 10 games this year, Hernandez got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.200
|.000
|OBP
|.278
|.000
|SLG
|.267
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Perez (7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
