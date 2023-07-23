The Los Angeles Dodgers and Yonny Hernandez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate

  • Hernandez has a double and a walk while batting .176.
  • In three of 10 games this year, Hernandez got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Hernandez has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
.000 AVG .200
.000 OBP .278
.000 SLG .267
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
0/0 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Perez (7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
