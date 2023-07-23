Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Smith enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500.

Smith has picked up a hit in 49 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 13 games this year (17.8%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (46.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .312 AVG .270 .407 OBP .394 .576 SLG .418 13 XBH 14 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 24/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings