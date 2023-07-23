Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Smith enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 49 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (17.8%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (46.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.312
|AVG
|.270
|.407
|OBP
|.394
|.576
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|24/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
