Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .289.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Smith enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 49 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
  • He has homered in 13 games this year (17.8%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (46.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 43 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 39
.312 AVG .270
.407 OBP .394
.576 SLG .418
13 XBH 14
10 HR 3
30 RBI 22
24/19 K/BB 20/28
0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
