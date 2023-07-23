Mookie Betts and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .278 with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this year (39 of 94), with more than one RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .311 AVG .250 .403 OBP .363 .659 SLG .495 27 XBH 25 15 HR 12 31 RBI 36 36/25 K/BB 34/35 3 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings