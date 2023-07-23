Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rangers - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .278 with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this year (39 of 94), with more than one RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|51
|.311
|AVG
|.250
|.403
|OBP
|.363
|.659
|SLG
|.495
|27
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|36
|36/25
|K/BB
|34/35
|3
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Perez (7-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
