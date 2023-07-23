Mookie Betts and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .278 with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.4% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 94), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this year (39 of 94), with more than one RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 51
.311 AVG .250
.403 OBP .363
.659 SLG .495
27 XBH 25
15 HR 12
31 RBI 36
36/25 K/BB 34/35
3 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (7-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
